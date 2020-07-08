“The burning of Amber heard” : this anecdote from the bad taste of Johnny Depp

New evidence from overwhelming to Johnny Depp in the matter of his divorce with Amber heard. The actress accuses the star of Pirates of the Caribbean victims of domestic violence.
The trial, which pits Johnny Depp to Amber Heard continues. The actress accuses the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean, the violence, he firmly denies. Before the high Court of justice in London, the former spouses have stated the facts that would have occurred in the course of their two years of marriage. And the tests could play against Johnny Depp. In effect, the exchange of SMS between Johnny Depp and the british actor Paul Bettany (The Da Vinci Code) indicate the conflicting relationship that had the actor and his wife Amber Heard. The ex of Vanessa Paradis spoke with the mood of your desire the burning of Amber heard. “I b** * * * * *erai, then your body burned I assure you that she is dead”reported from the justice during the hearing.
Some time later, Johnny Depp would have received the following message : “I don’t think we should burn Amber. She is good company and a real pleasure for the eyes. We could of course, develop a plan of action and proof of drowning. Any idea ? It has a swimming pool.” The lawyer Sasha Wass questioned Johnny Depp : “Do you think that this is a respectful way to, here Paul Bettany, to talk about your girlfriend ?” do Johnny Depp replied : “This is not a respectful way of talking of the Lady’s Ear.”
“A child of ill-treatment, scared and violent”
It is in 2017 that the two stars are separated. In an e-mail intended for the stand-up comedian, but that she never sent, Amber Heard had deplored his failed relationship and said : “I just think it’s more than I can continue. I love madly for half of you. The other half scares me. The problem is that I never really know where I’m going to do before it’s too late. The drink assures me that I am dealing with a child is being abused, frightened, and violent…” The actress ended her email by stating that their friends were “shy” to pick up an adult on his own vomit.
