the CAC40 consolidates slightly, a new drop of oil !

THE TREND

The Paris bourse consolidates slightly in mid-day with a CAC 40 which remains close to 4,500 points. The beginning of the session was even allowed to continue the rise up to 4.531 points before the index parisian back currently at 4.490 points (-0,2%).

The rating of u.s. consolidates also before start of trading this Monday, the new fall in the price of oil weighing on the markets. The health crisis still concern, but the signs are multiplying of a stabilisation in Europe. The trend also appears to be better in the United States, where Donald Trump seems determined to restart activity as quickly as possible. And, in some States in the u.s. will resume activity as soon as this week, which could provide a signicant boost to an economy that is severely affected. U.s. governors are facing some strong reactions to protestors of citizens hostile to the measures of containment. On the political front, the leaders, congressmen and the white House move closer to agreement on a plan of financing for small businesses.

The price per barrel of oil continue their descent to the underworld in the beginning of the week with a barrel WTI decreased 8% to 23 dollars for the new contract expiring in June. Sealed by the collapse of demand and, especially, the past few days by fears that the u.s. facilities for storage of crude oil would soon be saturated, the barrel of light crude american for delivery may, whose contract expires Tuesday, is even buckling under 15 dollars on the Nymex, the lowest since march 1999. WTI had already lost nearly 20% in the past week.

VALUES ON THE RISE

* Fnac Darty earn 5% to 27 euros, the investors welcoming the point quarterly of the society. The group, which has put in place a system of partial unemployment, which affects more than 80% of its workforce in France, reported a turnover of 1.49 billion euros in the first three months of the year, down 7.9% as reported and 10.3% like-for-like. On the single month of march, revenues have plunged by 30%. After having abandoned its 2020 targets by mid-march, the management explains to be still not able to update its guidance 2020, and in the medium term. “The group continues to monitor and reassess periodically, with the greatest attention, the evolution of the situation, and its impacts on its business and results”. On account of the abrupt stoppage of activities in stores, intervening at a time usually low in the cash-flow cycle (annual, always characterized by a strong seasonality in the distribution sector-specialized), the line of RCF of eur 400 million was fully drawn in a preventive way in mid-march. In parallel, the firm announced that it has received a loan guaranteed by the French State of € 500 million.

* Renault took 3.6% to € 17 and the PSA Group, 2% to 11.9 euros. The minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, had assured last Friday that the State will put in place the mechanisms to support the top strategic enterprises, whether in aerospace, automotive, or health. “It is essential to be able to protect companies who, today, have a valuation collapses, and who become easy prey for foreign investors “, said the minister.

* Vivendi gained nearly 4% to 21.4 euros. As expected, the group of media and entertainment is expected to be relatively spared by the crisis of the Covid-19, except on the side of its subsidiaries Havas, Editis and Vivendi Village. In the first three months of the year, the company headed by Arnaud de Puyfontaine has made state income 3.87 billion euros, up 11.9% and 4.4% at constant exchange rates and perimeter constant. A higher level the expectations of the market. Vivendi has benefited from the dynamism of UMG, whose activity increased by 17.8% to 1.769 billion euros (+12.7% to currency exchange rates and perimeter adjusted for inflation). The turnover of recorded music has improved by 13.1% on an organic basis thanks to the increase in revenues related to subscriptions and streaming (+16,5%), as well as a product linked to a dispute (royalties on digital). UMG continues to surf on the success of new albums from King & Prince, Justin Bieber, Eminem and The Weeknd, as well as on the continued sales of the securities of Billie Eilish and Post Malone.

VALUES DOWN

* The drop in oil prices has a limited effect on Total (-1,5%) but weighs more on TechnipFMC (-4%).

* AccorHôtels loses 2% to 26,26 euros, while the Prime minister, Edouard Philippe, explained yesterday evening that the patients detected positive at Covid-19 during the phase of déconfinement could have the choice to stay at home or be placed in hotels to avoid contaminating their homes.

* Onxeo (-10%) believes that its cash of € 7.3 million at march 31, 2020, the $ 6.6 million (6 million euros) received recently from Acrotech, and the proceeds from the line of equity finance, provide today financial visibility sufficient to carry out its projects, including its clinical development programs of AsiDNA in association, until the second quarter of 2021.

* Largest decline of the CAC 40, Vinci gives nearly 4% to 73.5 euros. The group remains of course very affected by the strong slowdown in its airport activities, and concession of highways.