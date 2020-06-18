The call for donations of “Solidarité Aids”, Céline Dion, the Vieilles Charrues in 2021, Vanessa Paradis, president of the Festival of Deauville, and the output of the albums of the Emir, and the Dalai Lama

It starts with Solidarity for the Aids, the association has more need than ever for donations.

With the festival Solidays cancelled this year, Luke Barruet the founder and director of Solidarité Sida is launching an appeal for donations to find a million euros. In fact, with the cancellation of the festival, the association is really threatened, this represents a loss of 3.2 million euros for solidarity with the Aids. Collect donations, usually through his various initiatives. 228.000 spectators are expected at the festival Solidays this year. To make a donation of a link on-line on the website of the festival. Those who had tickets for the edition of 2020, you can also choose not to receive a refund. Some of the attendees to the festival have also purchased tickets despite the cancellation of the association.

It remains in the domain of the festivals with the good news to the Old Ploughs, 2021.

Canceled this year, the Old Plow had been planned by Céline Dion. The organizers have confirmed the presence of the international star in the year 2021, it will be next Thursday July 15. Tickets purchased for this year are valid for the next year. The singer took the opportunity to announce their dates French, She’s going to come in France for your Courage WORLD Tour, 6 dates are scheduled in Paris and The Defence of the Sand, in march of 2021.

Support measures announced for the booksellers.

Very affected by the health crisis, the world of the book, therefore, has need of funds to support it. Measures will therefore be put in place, the announcement of the ministers of Economy and Culture. 230 million euros are mobilized by the State for this area since the beginning of the health crisis. So, what are the new devices ? 25 million euros for destinations in independent bookstores, five million euros to the small publishers, and with a budget of 12 million euros, which will be used to modernize the equipment of the libraries and to put in place the platforms of distance selling. These funds support to respond to the appeal of the 600 publishers and booksellers at the end of may was published in a forum in order to save the book industry.

Photographers call Emmanuel Macron.

In a column published in the daily Liberation, 700 photographers, journalists, authors, and calls for a plan of financing and grants. They are very affected by the health crisis. Among the signatories, there are, in particular, Yann Arthus-Bertrand. In the measures announced by the president of the Republic to revive the culture, nothing had been specified for the photographers.

A work of Banksy stolen in the Bataclan is located in Italy.

A work that pays tribute to the victims of the attacks of November 2015 attributed to Banksy stolen in January 2019. It was in a door in the rear of Bataclan that represents a sad girl. The door, so that the previous job has not been found in the center of Italy, on a farm. It has been found through a survey conducted with the police and the French justice.

We know that the president of the jury of the 46th edition of the Festival of Deauville.

The american film Festival will be chaired by Vanessa Paradis. It will be held from 4 to 13 September. She succeeds Catherine Deneuve and Sandrine Kiberlain, and she will give the grand prize during the closing ceremony. We do not yet know the films in the competitions, however, the Deauville will honor Kirk Douglas, who disappeared on the 5th of February last, and a tribute to him, will be a fact. The sanitary conditions of the festival are not known yet, but it’s going to be supportive of the film industry world affected by the health crisis. This solidarity will lead to a host of the Cannes film Festival and the Festival international du film d animation Annecy. The public will be able to discover on the big screen the films that are presented.

We’re going to talk about the release of a new album, the extraordinary care personality.

Is the Dalai Lama. According to information from The Guardian, the spiritual leader of Tibet, will be released this disk on 6 July following 85eme anniversary. He will recite mantras and sacred teachings to the accompaniment of the music that plays on more than 30 instruments. The result of five years of work, his album is called “Inner World” and is expected to contain 11 songs. The purpose for the Dalai Lama is to convey a message of tenderness and tell the importance of caring for others.

A musical comedy which is being developed with the songs of Lionel Richie.

Prepared by Disney, after “Bohemian Rapsody” in the universe of the Queen, “Rocketman” with the titles of Elton John. The titles of Lionel Richie will be at the heart of the next project of the international firm, according to an information of the Variety. Is called for the moment “All night”, the film should be seen as in the musical “Mamma Mia”. Lionel Richie has said that they were going to come. An idea of the singer that has sold more than 100 million record worldwide.

We ended up with the new single of the singer Emir.

After more than 650,000 copies sold, the single from their third album has been released and is entitled “The Feast”. The message is very clear, is to let go, to let us celebrate together the life and enjoy the present moment. It was composed and written by Amir, the clip is expected that on the 17th of June. Their new album should be next fall. 19 of June, it will be possible to book tickets for his tour in the year 2021.