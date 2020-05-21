the call for the help of Angelina Jolie to the u.s. Congress

Angelina Jolie is at the front. During the health crisis, as the star moves heaven and earth to hear the voices of the most disadvantaged, including children. On 9 April last year, Angelina Jolie took her pen to alert on this can have the children during the confinement. “We know that stress in the home increases the risk of domestic violence. Isolate a victim from family and friends is a control tactic well-known to attackers, which means that the measures taken to stop the Covid-19 will contribute inadvertently increase the trauma and suffering of vulnerable children”, she wrote at the time. A few days later, Angelina Jolie had a thought for the parents.

A draft law being studied ?

Used forums in the newspapers, the actress has chosen this time to write to the u.s. Congress, still in the interest of the children in the country. In a letter dated 20 April, which USA Today obtained, it requests the government to increase the funds allocated to the Programme of additional aid to nutrition, that allows struggling families to have food during the crisis. According to Angelina Jolie, the closing of schools, and therefore lack of access to meals free of charge or at greatly reduced prices, had an impact on the most vulnerable children. “The parents are facing loss of jobs and wages, many of these children are hungry,” she wrote.

If the assistance program

