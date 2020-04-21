The call of the wild back home adventure Harrison Ford on 4K-UHD, Blu-ray and DVD in may

After having already received a first digital version of Disney, the outdoor adventure of Harrison Ford, The Call of The Wild, receives the processing 4K UHD full, as well as output Blu-ray and DVD this spring. Add the movie to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere now or buy it on disc on may 12.

Adapted from the novel by Jack London, The Call of The Wild tells the story to the screen the story of Buck, a dog with a big heart whose home life happy is upset when he is suddenly uprooted from his home in california and transplanted into the exotic. wild of the Yukon, canada during the gold rush of the 1890s. As a new recruit to a team of sled dogs delivering the mail – and later his chief Buck lives the adventure of a lifetime, finally finding him his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

The call of the wild Blu-ray and digital special Features: A man and his dog Featurette-Origins Featurette The experience on the plateau Featurette State of the art Featurette The world of the Wild Featurette

As a hybrid action / animation live, The Call of The Wild uses of visual effects and animation technology in order to give life to the animals in the film. The Call of The Wild is directed by Chris Sanders and starring Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Cara Gee, Michael Horse, Jean Louisa Kelly, Colin Woodell, Adam Fergus and Abraham Benrubi. Erwin Stoff, p. g. a. and James Mangold, p. g. a. produce with Diana Pokorny, Ryan Stafford and the screenwriter Michael Green as executive producers.

