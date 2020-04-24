The campaign “Imagine” Gal Gadot is celebrated as a deaf

The pandemic of sars coronavirus (COVID-19) has wreaked havoc in many countries of the world. Many of the daily activities of the population have been interrupted in order to promote social distancing and self quarantine.

In the wake of an unprecedented crisis, a number of celebrities are using their influence to try to improve things for the fans. One star in particular – Gal-Gadot – has decided to launch a campaign, singing “Imagine” by John Lennon.

However, the Internet did not respond too kindly to the efforts of Gadot. Instead, his campaign was quickly criticized for being deaf.

What spoke to the campaign “Imagine” for Gal Gadot?

A few weeks ago, Gadot has posted a video on his Instagram, explaining to fans that she was in self-quarantine. It was noted that almost everyone in the world is affected by the coronavirus, which means that “we are all in the same boat”.

Inspired by the idea of solidarity and a video of a trumpeter Italian playing “Imagine” by John Lennon on his balcony, Gadot has decided to sing the song with several other celebrities. The campaign song of Gadot included famous faces such as Jamie Dornan, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Kaia Gerber, and many others.

Why the Internet is called-t-he tone video of Gal Gadot who is deaf?

It is clear that the video of Gadot was intended to raise the morale of the fans, but the Internet came to the next kingdom to complain about the deafness of the whole. A lot of people have pointed out that the pandemic has created not only a health crisis but also an economic crisis.

Everywhere in the world, people fear for their families and their livelihoods, and the idea of rich celebrities singing to raise their morale was simply not to the internet users.

“Hey celebrities, we don’t want to be sung,” said one person on Twitter. “We want you to use a million or two of your money and that you were in command of respirators, masks and gloves from the manufacturers, and then give it to a hospital. Or pay the wages of any staff in a bar, a restaurant, or a daycare centre. “

“Gal Gadot, and all the others in the video can have their hearts in the right place, but they are terribly disconnected and have no idea what normal people go through this moment,” said someone on Reddit.

During this time, comedian Joe Rogan had some harsh words to say to Gadot on his podcast: “This is not the time, when the grandmother of the whole world is dying, fucking idiot, to sing:” Imagine there’s no heaven “. there are people who become really lenient and really pious with these social media. It has exposed a lot of celebrities to be real dorks. “

Of course, the memes have also popped on the video “Imagine” Gadot, with one person even going so far as to share the value reported net of all persons involved.

Celebrities who have received praise for their work during the outbreak of coronavirus

While Gadot has not received much praise for his attempt to help people during the pandemic, other celebrities have had the opposite experience.

For example, fans have expressed their gratitude and appreciation to celebrities who use their money to make a difference in the lives of people. Britney Spears, Jeffree Star, Lil Sin X, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift are among the famous faces who have sent money to help people pay their bills and do their shopping.

A number of celebrities, such as Angelina Jolie, Kanye West, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Kelly Ripa, have also donated money to charitable organizations whose services are extremely necessary during this crisis.

In the end, there are many ways for celebrities to help during the outbreak of coronavirus, and maybe some will be more well received than others.