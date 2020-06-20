The camper attracts the biggest stars in the united states – Our news

Justin Bieber, the singer known around the world, and his wife Hailey have adopted a luxury motorhome from america for his first trip post-containment in Utah. This luxurious vehicle is a Prevost Marathon Coach.

This rv luxury it is an old bus station chassis Prevost. Justin Bieber had ordered for your tour before the containment. It is equipped with a engine Volvo D13 between 375 and 500 hp. But luxury has a price that the big stars can afford the luxury of, between 1.3 to 2.3 million euros.

Within the Marathon Coach are real villas in the wheel, with a huge living room, with a large flat-screen tv, a marble bathroom, equipped kitchen, lights dimmed and a large leather sofa. The bathroom has a sauna for two persons and a large shower. The room is a true suite with a king-size bed, a large closet and a marble decoration.

>> See also :

– The camper van-amazing Mike Basich, snowboarder professional

– STX : a vision of non-standard motorhome

– The best motorhomes in the world