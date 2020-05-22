the canadian rapper Drake on tour of three african countries ! (video)





The rapper-of-origin canadian, Drake, will make a tour during this first quarter of the year 2020. But the most interesting fact is that the rapper would have expected, in his agenda, to make a small detour in the three African countries. Which ?

His real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, the rapper better known as Drake, is expected in Africa, in the beginning of the quarter to the year 2020. His journey will take him to Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria. First of all, according to the established programme, two cities in Nigeria will have to accommodate Drake : those of Lagos and Abuja. But before getting to that point, Drake will begin his campaign in africa by South Africa, where three concerts are planned.

Dates are now available, it is Wednesday 18 march Friday 20 march and Sunday 22 march. And then after South Africa, Drake will travel to the other side of the continent, exactly in Ghana, where it will occur on 27 march. And to finish the rapper completes his african tour in Nigeria, where he will ensure the show on Saturday 29 march and Sunday 30 march. Without a doubt, the rapper will take the opportunity to snatch the limelight to the singers nigerians like Davido.

The least we can say is that Nigeria and Ghana are spoiled, and have recently welcomed another international star, Cardi B, which had obviously been charmed by Nigeria, to the point that she has thought to solicit the citizenship of this country of West Africa.

