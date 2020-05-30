The canadian wrestler Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is dead

The former professional wrestler canadian Rocky Johnson, father of the ex-wrestler turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died Wednesday at the age of 75 years, has announced that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Inducted into the hall of fame fight in 2008, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson has made a career in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

According to WWEWorld Wrestling Entertainment the pair dubbed The Soul Patrol he was training with the American Tony Atlas was the first formed of two wrestlers black to win the belt of champions per team, in 1983.

He retired from the sport in 1991.

A childhood in Canada

Rocky Johnson was born in Amherst, Nova Scotia.

He lived there until the age of 14, when his family moved to Toronto.

Born Wayde Douglas Bowles, he descended from a family of black loyalists, most of them former slaves who left the United States during the war of Independence, in the 18th century, to win the Nova Scotia and join the ranks of the british army.

His first wife, Ata Maivia, originally from Samoa, was the daughter of another wrestler, Peter Maivia. This union resulted in the actor Dwayne Johnson, who first made his name as a wrestler under the pseudonym ” The Rock “.