The Cannes film Festival, 2020 maintained but in the new “forms” ?

On Tuesday 14 April, the day after the extension of the containment, the organizers of the Cannes film Festival, took the floor. If the report is foreseen for July is now impossible, these work just the same in order to maintain the international film Festival.

They have tried to hold out until at the end. And then, it was necessary to go to the evidence. Since the beginning of the confinement, the Festival de Cannes wanted to be reassuring. No question that the 73rd edition chaired by Spike Lee falls into the water. Nevertheless, the postponement of the Festival was inevitable. Contrary to what was expected, it will not take place from 12 to 23 may next, as stated in the organization three days after the announcement of the containment. The period at the end of June – beginning of July was then discussed. But it was without counting on the scale of the pandemic. And the new announcements of the president of the Republic. It is death in the soul that the organizers of the Cannes film Festival have taken” note that the report considered at the end of June beginning of July for the 73rd edition of the Festival International du Film de Cannes is no longer possible to this date “reports a press release.

Difficult all the same to shoot purely and simply a feature on this edition. The Cannes film Festival, 2020 has not said its last word. Certainly, it will not take place” in its original form “but it will be maintained. Thierry Frémaux, the general delegate of the Cannes film Festival puts in any case every effort for this to be the case. ” The Cannes film Festival, which is an essential instrument of support to the film industry, must continue to investigate all of the contingencies to accompany the cinema year in giving existence to the films of Cannes 2020 one way or another “says the press release.

What are the new forms for the Cannes film Festival the year 2020 ?

Therefore remains to know what will be these new” forms “possible. Thierry Frémaux had strongly rejected the possibility of a virtual edition, with Variety. But a change of course is possible. ” Everyone knows that many uncertainties still prevail on the situation of international health. We hope to be able to communicate quickly on the forms that could take this Cannes 2020 “explains the press release. The future of the 73rd Cannes film Festival seems, therefore, still uncertain.