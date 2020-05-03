The car collection of Robert Downey Jr. we dream

The second actor has to have the most reported at the box office in history, Robert Downey Jr. is best known for his role of Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, a man immensely rich, who has a taste for cars. It has played this role in ten different films, and this explains, no doubt, that fiction and reality have started to get confused. Here is a selection of a few (beautiful) car that has Downey Jr. and that let us all dreamers.

The Audi R8 of 2009

To be honest, we would have been able to provide this list only for R8s. There was one in all the movies Iron Man and Downey made the ad for Audi in the United States – and it would seem that it is paid for by Audi R8s. This 2009 model was, however, a gift of the creators of the first Iron Man. Some players keep a hat or a pair of gloves after the shooting. Other, a car of luxury. The director Jon Favreau remembers that his stunt had tried to turn the R8 for a final scene spectacular in the film : “They have failed. The car sticks too well to the road”.

A Ford Mustang 70 Boss 302 custom

Made on the occasion of the SEMA 2017 (the largest trade show in the world of automotive equipment specialist) by SpeedKore, a manufacturer in Wisconsin, specializing in the customization, this model has had the price of the best muscle car restored. Beige and black, with the carbon fibre behind, wheels HRG and an inner way wicker basket where there is a flat-screen tv, this car embodies the american dream.

A Ferrari California T

If you were to ask most people to imagine a Ferrari, they will see a red car. And this is normal, but once we have seen the California T blue Downey, ca, we realize in all its beauty. Convertible 2×2 doors to the rigid roof, the car is equipped with a V8 bi-turbo 3.8 L 553ch. In the past, Downey has even said : “In real life, any Ferrari is more exciting than the Audi R8 Stark”. It must be nice to be able to explain it to the people of Audi.

A Bentley Continental GT

Everyone loves a good old professional benefits. In my old job, I was able to take home with me a dozen ballpoint pens. In the same vein, Downey has been offered an Bentley Continental GT matt green for his role in Iron Man 3. Its bi-turbo engine V8 4L allows it to reach a top speed of 308km/h and goes from 0 to 96km/h in under 5 seconds. Is it that she keeps in a jacket pocket and is-what one can write with ? No.

A Corvette Stingray convertible 1967

© Pat McNulty / Alamy Stock Photo

Unlike many stars which have a vast fleet of cars that sleep in garages, dusty, Downey does really to take a pleasure in leading as many engines as possible and the Stingray ‘67 seems to be one of his favorites. Famous for its body-a revolutionary idea in fiberglass, the design of the Stingray was influenced by the Jaguar E-Type (as Enzo Ferrari referred to as the most beautiful car ever made).

A Fisker Karma

In many aspects, the Fisher Karma was ahead of its time. This was one of the first electric cars hybrids luxury to be produced in the world in 2011 to make it a good idea (the cars eco-conscious) sexy. But the same gentle curves and the best intentions in the world aren’t enough when your single battery supplier filed for bankruptcy. And that is exactly what happened to Fisker after the production of about 2400 copies. In the state, Downey has a car collection.

The concept Audi E-Tron GT

The enthusiasm for electric cars Downey has not been cleared by the Fisher Karma, and so much the better, because otherwise it would have passed by something special. Because what is there cool to own a e-car very nice and very fast ? Own a that is not yet released ! This sporty four-door can load 80% of its battery in 20 minutes, and can do the 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 s. When it will be released later this year or next year, a copy will cost about 1.2 million euros, but the concept of Downey could be well worth over 5 million euros.

A Nissan GT-R

Compared to some cars in this list, the GT-R is a deal, being available for only 80 000 £. “Very well, I’ll take ten”, do you say never. For this price £ 80 000, you have a car that can do better than Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini and slams the 0 to 96km/h in less than 3.5 seconds. The car can boast of a number of feats, including a record that you may not want to reproduce it : in 2014 a man who answers to the name of Mike Newman broke the record of speed with a blindfold. This was a priori not the Robert Downey Jr.

