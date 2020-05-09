The career “bold” from Charlize Theron to be honored by Hollywood

Los Angeles – The actress south african Charlize Theron has received it on Friday in California, the price of the Cinémathèque american, one of the most prestigious awards of the hollywood.



This distinction came on the heels of a career “bold“in the course of which it has not hesitated to take the opposite view of his physical advantageous to play complex roles, and dark.

This was particularly the case for his interpretation, in “Monster“a prostitute serial killer, which has earned him win in 2004 the Oscar for best actress.

“It is the actress the most daring, with which I have ever worked with, and probably the person the most daring that I have ever encountered“said Friday night, at the awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, the director Jason Reitman, who had the South African under his orders on the shooting of “Young Adult“and “Tully“.

“I am overwhelmed, I need a cocktail!“, commented to AFP Charlize Theron in the middle of a parterre of stars, among them Kristen Stewart, Seth Rogen and David Oyelowo.

“I have shared many things with these people that are here this evening“, she added.

The actress, 44 years old, soon to be, alongside Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, to the poster “Scandal“, a film recounting the fall of the co-founder of the chain of Fox News, Roger Ailes, accused of sexual harassment.

“The script, when I read it, seemed to me steeped in the news“, she confided, while the movement #MeToo born of the charges against the producer, all-powerful Harvey Weinstein has turned the movie industry.

Charlize Theron was 15 years old when his mother killed his father, who was violently to them.

Born in the small town of south africa Benoni, she hardly spoke English –his native language is afrikaan– when she arrived in Los Angeles in the 1990s.





She joined the ranks of the price of the Cinémathèque american actors such as Al Pacino, Julia Roberts or Bradley Cooper, honored the last year.