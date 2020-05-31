the career of a prodigy turned actor chameleon (PHOTOS)

Jake Gyllenhaal was only 11 years old when he made his first steps as an actor in the cinema, in giving a reply to Billy Crystal in the movie Life, love, cows, released in 1991. But it will have to wait 10 years, and the film Donnie Darko (2001) Richard Kelly, for the talent of the young prodigy begins to be recognized. His role as a teen schizophrenic in the film is critically acclaimed. But it is without counting on her romance gay with Heath Ledger in the movie The secret of Brokeback Mountain (2005). A performance that earned him an Oscar nomination !

Follower of roles to the psychological complex, which is also the strength of Jake Gyllenhaal, what are its metamorphoses physical. Like a Christian Bale or Jared Leto, the actor does not hesitate to give of his person for a role. Leaves to put his health in danger ? We remember his body and skeletal system to play the hunters scoop in Night Call (2014) when, a year later, found archimusclé to play the boxers that had been devastated in The rage in the belly, potch brutal and poignant by Antoine Fuqua.

Side private life, Jake Gyllenhaal is extremely discreet about his love affairs. The hunk has been in a couple for two years with actress Kristen Dunst, but also with Reese Witherspoon. Today, the actor would seek the mother of his future children. The call is initiated.