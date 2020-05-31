The case Clint Eastwood

It celebrates its 90th birthday this may 31. And, the least we can say is that Clint Eastwood still has a lot of energy to spare. Witness the battle that they launched against the FBI and the media in his latest film, ” The Case of Richard Jewell “, released a few months ago. We are republishing this investigation of our correspondent in the United States, Philippe Boulet-Gercourt.

Old sentimental, va. “Yes, I still have it… It is in a glass case. Never been washed “, confided recently Clint Eastwood about his famous poncho of the time Sergio Leone. He could have been able to put himself in the shop window. Eastwood is a museum in itself : the 48 films as an actor, 38 behind the camera, with 8 children of a half-dozen women and a slew of grandchildren, the last of which bears a name-to-measure : Titan.

The bad boy became a grandpa Clint, national icon that can be found bolting along on the ski slopes in the company of Arnold Schwarzenegger, his groupie forever. The Americans love it, the actors, the worship, the journalists tremble as ancient times when their hero, their shaking hands… And he smiles like the mona lisa in front of an army of japanese tourists, always ready to unsheathe a valve. Missing a mortician to take the measurements (1.93 million) as it prepares for its place in the Pantheon of Hollywood.

Except that. It always turns out, the old robber ! Last November, a fire threatens the Los Angeles studio where he is currently mount