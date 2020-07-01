The case of Harvey Weinstein : this agreement was $ 19 million in which the ex-producer has an interest

Of the victims of the ogre of Hollywood affect them 19 Million dollars in damages? The attorney’s office in New York announced on Tuesday that some of the women victims of sexual assault on Harvey Weinstein, convicted in February of rape, in particular, are to share this sum in the context of a group action brought by the office of the attorney general of New York, in 2018, against the former producer hollywood star, of your company, the studio The Weinstein company, and the brother of Weinstein.

The complaint of at least six former employees argued that Weinstein, 68 years of age, ” asked or forced to have sexual contact non-consensual, as a counterparty to keep their job or advance in their careers.” “Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Company has failed to its employees. After all, the harassment, the threats, the discrimination and the discrimination based on gender, a certain degree of justice to these survivors,” said attorney Letitia James in a press release, without specifying the number of people involved.

“The appearance of justice “

She is also pleased that the operation to liberate the women of non-disclosure agreements, which prevented to speak publicly about Weinstein. “After all the threats, harassment, and discrimination, these survivors finally get a semblance of justice,” praised on Twitter.

This agreement – which is not a conviction – must still receive the approval of two courts, the federal court and the bankruptcy court. Related Post: The third victim is in addition to the case of sexual abuse against Weinstein in Los Angeles

Two lawyers of the other claimants immediately criticized the proposal, believing that it was a “betrayal” total. Kevin Mintzer has found ” deeply unfair “. Douglas Wigdor represents Tarale Wulff, a former waitress who has, at the trial, the testimony of the rape that had made him suffer the former producer in his apartment in 2005.

A brake for other victims

The producer assumes no responsibility for their actions ” in this transaction, and will not have to pay any money out of your pocket, has been criticized by the lawyer who is also worried : if the agreement was approved, that would put an end to a class action, a lawsuit filed in the year 2017 in the name of nine women. And prevent other possible victims to seek forms of compensation. In a joint statement, Mintzer and Wigdor have announced that they was going to attack the agreement in the court.

The ex-producer of the film, who was convicted in February of rape and sexual assault to two women, was sentenced march 11 to 23 years in prison after a highly publicized trial in New York.

