The cast meets in the live, and suddenly, Ryan Reynolds landed

The main members of the the casting of the history of the franchise X-Men gathered for a short video available in the chain of Global Citizen, with the aim of promoting a benefit concert to pay tribute to the heroism of the health workers, and workers in essential services.

While the former cast members of the X-MEN franchise that is Patrick Stewart (professor Xavier), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Halle Berry (Tornado), Ian McKellen (Magneto) and Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) bind in ZOOM, which seems to be the beginning of a simple conversation between friends is very quickly interrupted by Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), the fact that it is even to escape from the Magneto-also known as Ian McKellen.

“I hope it’s ok if I join” application of Reynolds to realize the discomfort that his arrival has created. “I thought that we were all in the X-MEN. “

You can see in the video below :

By the result of James McAvoy (Xavier young) and Sophie Turner (Dark Phoenix) his arrival in the discussion, giving Reynolds the opportunity to make reference to the multiple time scales of the X-MEN and add “it is like the son of X-Men. It doesn’t matter “. The reactions of Hugh Jackman, the eternal rival of Ryan Reynolds in the comedy, are enormous.

In Deadpool 3 news, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently said that he thinks that, with Disney’s acquisition of Fox, that the Deadpool film “the candle” and that Marvel Studios had “zero” plans to make a third movie. In May, Reynolds offered their own thoughts as if Disney and Deadpool were a good fit.

