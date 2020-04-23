The cast of “Friends” joins the All In Challenge to raise funds for relief efforts against sars coronavirus

Jennifer Aniston announced on Tuesday that she and her teammates “Friends” will participate in the All In Challenge “, in which celebrities sell memories or experiences to raise funds for the Fund is american food, Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry.
Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are all involved. They sell in the auction a chance for six lucky fans to join their next meeting special HBO Max said Aniston.
“We are thrilled to participate in the challenge ALL IN to help people stay fed and in good health during this period”, wrote Aniston. “We invite you and five of YOUR friends to join us on the stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the recording of our meeting @HBOMAX, so that we come to remember the show and celebrate all the fun that we had … and get the full VIP experience Friends during the visit to the studio Warner Bros. “
The bids for a chance to win start at $10.
“We hope that this will bring a little joy and something to look forward to,” wrote Aniston in the ticket. “I look forward to meeting you and you squeeze her in your arms when everything will be finished. Until then, continue to animate, call, DMing and send SMS to your friends and family. We need to stay connected.”
The distribution of “Friends” joins other celebrities who have participated in this challenge, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Bieber and Madonna.
Until now, the All-In Challenge has raised more than $ 14 million, according to its website.
The date of the special “Friends” has not been announced.