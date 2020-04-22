The cast of ` Friends ” offers fans a chance to join their special meeting

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – the cast of the television comedy hit “Friends” was on Tuesday offered six fans the opportunity to join them for their next issue of homecoming, which will raise funds for the people most affected by the epidemic of sars coronavirus.

“The One Where You Meet the Complete Cast of’ Friends ‘ was the last entry of celebrities at the #AllInChallenge launched in the United States to raise funds to help feed Americans more at risk because of the pandemic.

The stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have announced the contest on their social media platforms.

“Be our personal guest in the audience for the recording of our meeting @HBOMAX, so that we come to remember the show and celebrate all the fun that we had … and get the full VIP experience Friends during the visit of the Warner Bros.”, Aniston published.

“We hope that this will bring a little joy and something to hope for”, she added.

The draw consists of the coffee with the distribution on the tv Central Perk in Los Angeles at a date to be determined.

The long-awaited special meeting “Friends” on the new streaming service from HBO HBO Max was announced in February. But the filming has been delayed because of the outbreak of coronavirus, which has interrupted all television and film production there was more than a month.

The comedy series, success was completed in 2004 but has found new life on the platforms of streaming. HBO Max will be launched on the 27th of may, were announced on Tuesday to officials, but the meeting “Friends” was not part of the emissions are listed as available at launch.

The #AllInChallenge, which offers unique experiences with people like Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio and the quarterback of the NFL’s Tom Brady, has raised more than $ 14 million for charities.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Dan Grebler

