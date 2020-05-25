the cast of season 2 of the series expands with a new Warlock to the shows !

Last march, the production of season 2 of the series The Witcher was in a break because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. And, while uk productions can now resume, ” the series Netflix has not yet announced its reboot. Nevertheless, new info would come to the ears of the site Redanian Intelligence, well-informed.

Of course, Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey will revert to their initial roles. According to the specialized site on the news The Witcher, the cast of season 2 will be expanded, with the appearance of new heads :

Joel Adrian

These factors would include the actor Joel Adrian (stuntman in The King’s Man: First mission, Star Wars IX or Into The Badlands and an actor in small productions), recruited to play as a Witcher by the name of Hemrik. A Witcher of Kaer Morhen, created especially for the series. Impossible to know, therefore, where the spectators will be able to find it, although Redanian Intelligence plans to see it land in the middle of flashbacks revealing the youth of Geralt.

Vernon Dobtcheff

Second actor to join the season 2 : Vernon Dobtcheff (Cardinal Versucci in The Borgiasthe butler in Indiana Jones and the last crusade). The French actor there will be an old elf, whose descriptive character is not going beyond. Therefore, it’s difficult to imagine where the audience will be able to find it.

Alina Ilin

This actress used planks of theatre, will lend his features to an elf. Based in London, Alina Ilin appeared in the series Pennyworth, who returns to the young years of the famous Alfred, butler to Batman. His character will eventually be visible to the sides of the one of Vernon Dobtcheff, all the scenes have been shot in camps elfs last February.

Lesley Ewen

Appeared in series such as Beyond reality, Stargate, Millenium, Arrow or Doctor Who, Lesley Ewen would also be in the casting for season 2 of the series The Witcher. She would play a character by the name of Meena Coppercloth. A character that should not be an elf, but the plot remains mysterious. It should be noted that Ewen has also lent his voice to the character of Gaia in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Andrew Paul

The british actor, who was found in the series The Bill, but also uk productions Eastenders or Casualty, will embody the character of Colin Coppercloth. His family name hasn’t escaped, it will play a relative, or the husband of the character played by Lesley Ewen.

Guy Samuels

Also found in the series EastendersGuy Samuels portray a simple guard in the season 2 of the series The Witcher. A guard who may have a key role to play.

Thue Ersted Rasmussen

This actor Danish overview in the series F9, will embody the character of Eskel in season 2 The Witcher. Fans The Witcher know, Eskel is a Witcher from the school of the Wolf, recognizable thanks to his long scar on his cheek. He grew up in Kaer Morhen, to the sides of Geralt before embarking on his own path once his workout is completed. Has the death of Vesimir, he made the oath to protect Kaer Morhen.

Paul Bullion

After having interpreted the character of Billy Kitchen in the series Peaky BlindersPaul Bullion is found in the casting for season 2 of The Witcher. There will be the Witcher known under the name of Lambert, as part of the school of the Wolf. Lambert is the youngest of the Sorceleurs trained at Kaer Morhen. Her destiny proves to be fatal in The Witcherin the event that Geralt doesn’t save time at the battle of Kaer Morhen, or that Keira Metz did not join the fortress.

Agnes Born

Interpreter of the character of Jani van Gebert in the series MonsterAgnes Born will lend his features to the character of Vereena in the series The Witcher. Vereena is a bruxa, a type of vampire, which resembles a huge bat, and the last girlfriend of Nivellen, the character who will be played by the actor Christopher Hivju (Tormund in Game of Thrones).

aisha fabienne ross

Known for her role in the film Danish Girl Tom Hooper, Aisha Fabienne Ross will also be in the casting for season 2 of the series The Witcher. She will play Lydia van Bredevoort, magician and apprentice of Vilgefortz of Roggeveen. A magician who will eventually commit suicide after the arrest of his master, whom she loved passionately.

Mahesh Jadu

After his role of Ahmad in the series Netflix Marco Polo, Mahesh Jadu propose the boots of the character of Vilgefortz of Roggeveen, mentioned a little earlier, in the season 2 of The Witcher. A character who should, therefore, have quite an important role, although its presence in the series has yet to be clarified.

Scarlett Maltman

Finally, we find the actress Scarlett Maltman in this season 2. The actress, one that can be already seen in the series The Great on the platform Hulu, will embody a character that is still unknown.