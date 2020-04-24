The cast of the auction ‘Friends’ has the opportunity to be in the special meeting!

Without a doubt, one of the new, which has made us happy at the beginning of the year was knowing that the full cast of Friends would after almost 16 years of absence to save a special. Since then, many rumors began to emerge about all we were going to see when Joey, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler were together again, unfortunately with all the situation of the coronavirus, the production and recording are stopped until further order, but it seems that the plans are still in progress, but not as expected.

It turns out that the actors who played in this series endearing, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Mattew Perry and Matt LeBlanc have participated in the charity auction All In Challenge – The one where Leo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have offered fans a small role in the new film Martin Scorsese and much more-. This initiative aims to obtain resources for some of the associations that fight against hunger while we live in this tense situation with COVID-19.

The announcement was part of the cast of Friends on their accounts on Instagram, where they said they were happy to do so and They have ensured that the fan who will win this huge prize draw which will live one of those experiences that he will never forget for the rest of his life:

And what will they get by participating in the raffle? Well the lucky winner will have the opportunity to invite four of her closest friends to be on the filming of the meetingand be the special guests during the filming of the special for HBO, Max, have the chance to talk to all the major players while taking a cup of coffee in the iconic Central Perk And to top it all, live the VIP experience tour Friends in the studios Warner Bros.

To win, the only thing you have to do is –as with the presidential plane– buy your raffle tickets, which start at $10 (approximately 250 mexican pesos) and the more you buy the tickets and increase their number, the more chances you have of winning. The bad news is that in small letters, it is said that applies only to those who live in the United States and Canadaeverything could not be perfect.

The meeting of the Friends may have been interrupted by the coronavirus, but this kind of things reminds us how this show was enormous and the influence it continues to have even after several years since the last episode. For, Mere mortals will have to wait for this special to reach the streaming platform to find out what happened 10 years later with these characters that we love so much.