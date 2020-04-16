The cast of’High School Musical’ will reunite for a special show

This Thursday, April 16, the american channel ABC will broadcast a special program bringing together the cast of” High School Musical “, reports Deadline. Titled “The Disney Family Singalong,” the groundbreaking program has been designed to entertain and occupy the fans of Disney during this period of confinement.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel have all agreed to participate in this special program. All but among them, by a screen, the actors interpret the famous tube of the musical comedy, ” We’re All in This Together “. If the song had been heard for the first time in 2006, it takes on a different meaning because of the current situation of health crisis.

” We hear these words punctuated everywhere – I’ve received videos of doctors, of nurses, of nurses, health professionals wear masks and gowns, and who interpret this song in the hallways of hospitals

“said the director of the musical, Kenny Ortega.

In addition to this performance, other stars who have agreed to participate in the special program. There will be including Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, or even Elle Fanning.