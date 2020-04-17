The century of surprises – The Time

Since you have the good taste to read the newspaper, watch the tv and listen to the radio, you have read, seen, heard, establish the link between the coronavirus and the environment, health crisis and challenge of climate change. Be immediately reassured, I am not going to be my turn: scientists and sachants place much better than me in the chain of causation that links, in time as in space, the growth carbon and the pangolin zero.

Another epiphany

The observation dream of the wider context in which snorts our enemy, the virus awakens in me another epiphany, perfectly dizzying: the surprise has become the rule. It appeared to me in full-time hollow, on one of the countless groups on WhatsApp, which I use as now friends. In a small video that I had already seen, and you also.

We are in 2011 and Barack Obama is laughing at the All-Washington at the opening of the dinner of correspondents of the american press. Gifted of the fiscal year, the president went on to valves slamming, is stuffed to his critics and curry one, which was then only a guignolesque billionaire from the small screen: Donald Trump. Obama is projecting the same, a montage of the White House crossed out the logo Trump and everyone died of laughter. Five years later, surprise: the horn étrillé becomes president of the United States.

In a world fully controlled, measured, even in the nooks and crannies, and x-rayed down to the bone, the inconceivable, the unimaginable, the unthinkable, the unthought. The century of the surprises was officially opened.

Then the festival began. In bulk and in the disorder: Emmanuel Macron worked on the Elysee, Arnold Schwarzenegger became a model of wisdom, Roger Federer has won a ten-eighth (one nineteenth-and one twentieth) Grand Slam, Johnny is dead, Guy Parmelin is entered by the federal Council, Lara Gut was married to Valon Behrami, the Valais have voted green and the cherry on the improbable cake: a virus chinese has crippled the planet.

And tomorrow, what else?

Forecasters and futurists can hang up for good. Tomorrow, peace in the world? Teleportation? The alien invasion? The return of Eric Stauffer? Why not. Now, everything is possible.

Let’s be frank, we have known the situation more comfortable. The rational beings that we are supposed to be have a desire natural to the predictability and it is difficult to get used to falling out of his chair. But if unreadable it is, the new deal may be an advantage: to inspire people to never give up. Since everything is possible, let’s try to do something. We’re definitely more in the shelter of a good surprise.

