The ceremony of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 issued on may 23, exclusively on the channels Nickelodeon and Nickelodeon Teen

Event ! The ceremony of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will be broadcast on the channels Nickelodeon on Saturday, may 23 at 20h25 (time and date metropolis, ed.)

The first ceremony confined to the world, which took place last Saturday in the United States with a “host” the star of the string, Victoria Justice (Victorious…)

This year, the stars received their awards from home ! And like every year, children around the world who have voted to elect their personalities, their movies or their TV series favorite. Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Lil Sin X, Dove Cameron, Millie Bobby Brown… the biggest international stars attended the event from home to make a living for the children an exceptional evening. Emotion, surprises and slime guaranteed !

The rewards (contains spoil)

– Lebron James received the Award for the most influential person of his generation for his involvement in the education of the poorest children.

– Robert Downey JR., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner organize a Conf Call epic for first the fans after the coronation of Avengers: Endgame as a favorite movie.

– Sponge Bob elected favorite cartoon

– Millie Bobby (Eleven in Stranger Things) and his speech related to the health care staff after being elected as the TV Star-Female preferred

– Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won the Award for the collaboration favorite, and promise to the fans to create their own slime

Saturday, may 23 at 20h25, check out the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 exclusively on NICKELODEON. This ceremony unique is also be found simultaneously on the NICKELODEON TEEN.

NICKELODEON is available in the Offers Canal+ and CanalBox overseas, SFR, Zeop, GO TV and on all the media TV in France.

From his side, NICKELODEON TEEN is accessible in the TV Deals of Parabole Réunion-Mayotte, SFR, GB TV and on all the media TV in France.