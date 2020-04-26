The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha : Call You Mine, the new single unveiled

For his new album World War Joy, The Chainsmokers is surrounded of beautiful world. After unveiling Who Do You Love featuring with 5 Seconds of Summer, the american duo has just released a brand new single, Call You Mine. For this piece, Andrew and Alex have chosen Bebe Rexha to ensure the voice part. Remember, it was discovered the singer and Brooklyn native alongside David Guetta in 2015 on the song Hey Mama. She had also collaborated thereafter with Martin Garrix, Cash Cash or Hardwell. For Call You Mineit is on a piece especially melancholic, and dancing, the young artist poses in his voice. A piece which has already been adopted by the editorial in’, to discover below :

For World War JoyThe Chainsmokers has adopted a strategy of surprising and will reveal one by one all of the songs of the tracklist, until the release of the album, including the exact date has not yet been announced. These will include an unexpected collaboration with the band pop-punk band Blink-182, teasée on social networks a few months ago. In the meantime, the group will occur this summer at the festival des Vieilles Charrues 2019 where he will share the bill with David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, a Small Biscuit or even Christine and the Queens.