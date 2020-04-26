The Chainsmokers invites Bebe Rexha on ” Call You Mine “

The Chainsmokers continues to unfold at a snail’s pace the titles that will appear on his new album. This time, the duo builds on its collaboration with Bebe Rexha. “Call You Mine” is to be found on aficia !

While The Chainsmokers has unveiled the album of 10 titles Sick Boy last year, the duo should already make his return in the bins in 2019. To discover World War Joy, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall use the same method as their previous effort…

They held the titles one after the other beginning with ” Who Do You Love “, “Kills You Slowly” and ” Do You Mean “. As the fourth extract, The Chainsmokers decided to put forward” Call You Mine “on which one finds the pop star Bebe Rexha.

The uncertainties of nascent love

While the duo has remixed the track ” I Can’t Stop Drinking About You “, this is the first time that The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha work together officially. Musically, the duo did what it does best by offering a melody which bears his signature. In the text, the young artist sings a romantic relationship emerging still full of uncertainties. A title full of romance that the French public will be able to discover live during the passage of The Chainsmokers at the Eurockéennes de Belfort on July 4, and at the Vieilles Charrues 18.

As good news never come alone, the duo has decided to deliver the clip that accompanies this new song. A images delicious and we even more love the song and that they need to Dano Cerny.

Check out ” Call You Mine “, the new title of The Chainsmokers :