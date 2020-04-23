the challenge of protégé Rihanna cased !

Paola Locatelli has launched the Fashion Week Quarantine on Instagram. And surprise, surprise ! His challenge proved a massive hit with internet users.

Paola Locatelli did not come back ! His new challenge is become viral on the web. The young woman has decided to share the photos the more funny by his fans. It tells you everything !

At just 16 years old, Paola Locatelli was already a star ! In effect, the it-girl knows exactly how to talk about it on the web. And it does not go a day without that the bomb does the buzz !

The Youtubeuse took advantage of his free time to challenge to his fans. The goal ? Take a picture of themselves at home with an outfit ultra lookée.

Paola Locatelli explained to his fans : “Pake you in the photo during an activity type containment. Dressed in chic evening clothes.. “

A challenge and fun to deal with, but not that ! In fact, Paola has also launched this operation in order to harvest donations to the hospitals of France. ” We can all mobilize to defend the same cause“.

Users have loved this initiative. They are so many to replicate the challenge of the star. This last was held to thank them for their responsiveness.

Paola Locatelli proved a massive hit with his challenge fashion !

Paola Locatelli shared the photos of his fans. And the least we can say is that people there is no shortage of imagination !

In fact, the photos of internet users are ultra original. Paola is having fun then to comment on the shots. She wrote in the caption “I love it “,“Bravo beauty “. What motivate the most reluctant !

So it is a huge success for the young woman of 16 years. In a few days, his challenge has become essential on Instagram. Amazing !

Like what, the it-girl has not finished to surprise us ! Among its challenges, and its sexy photosPaola Locatelli cased. Therefore, we can understand why people may not any more. And you, what do you think ?

