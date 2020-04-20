The challenges Fortnite of the Week 10 “the Mission of Midas” of Season 2 were leaked

Check out the upcoming challenges of the week 10 season 2 that you will need to carry on Fortnite Battle Royale.

As for every week on Fortnite Battle Royale, new challenges are added so that the players can get the EXP in order to advance their passes combat and cosmetic elements.

In addition to the challenges Deadpool which will be added at the same time, the dataminers have discovered the challenges of the Week 10, entitled “Mission of Midas”.

So without further ado, read below to find out the challenges of the week 10 :

Eliminating players with a shotgun, an assault rifle and a submachine-gun (3)

Rummaging through chests in multiple parts (7)

Eliminate a player or a sidekick with a legendary weapon or the weapon of a chef (3)

Treat the crew with a bazooka bandage (200)

Dancing less than 10s after you have set K-0 an acolyte (3)

Find more pipe wrenches in gold (5)

Catch a fish in a Choppa (3)

Deal damage to players or sidekicks to the Yacht and to the Agency in a single part (2)

Visit the Agency, mr. Lefoin and Greasy Bass in a single part (3)

Inflict damage to the acolytes wearing a disguise (100)

Rewards