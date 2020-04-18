The champion of the WWE, Drew, McIntyre thanked Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to have seen his potential, you have believed!

Play video content

The most recent champion of the WWE, Drew McIntyre, would like to sincerely thank The Rock to have believed in his potential before he even dream of getting a belt … and the video will strike you directly.

Let’s go back to July 2019, when TMZ Sports published a video of Dwayne Johnson when asked to name a wrestler who could be the next big thing.

The Rock was quickly shouted McIntyre explaining: “I think it has a beautiful appearance, a beautiful building” and a potential crazy!

Well, the video has had a significant impact on Drew – who says that she is leaving the sky at a time when he was still trying to find its identity in the ring.

And, to hear someone like The Rock to speak publicly of his talent has given him a huge boost to his confidence and his career.

You gotta watch the clip … Drew is incredibly humble and grateful for the support – and he will never forget.

In fact, now that he himself became champion, Drew says that he will always remember to pay it forward and help other people in her life to move to the next level.