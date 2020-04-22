The changes range from the obvious (and not so obvious) UNIVERSE CINEMATIC MARVEL – Betanews.fr

To paraphrase a presenter of news local to San Diego in the 1970s, the film world Marvel is a big problem. In 12 years, 23 films and several television shows (which may or may not be in continuity, depending on who you ask), these Marvel movies have defined a generation and defined the career of the actors.

The people knew who was Robert Downey Jr. before Iron man. But after 2008, he is still Iron Man. The same thing could be said for Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson and others.

But all the casting MCUS are not or were not for the long term – some players have not even spent more than one film, including a main character.

Despite the budgets are massive, the enormous appeal and a well-established, this does not always work between Marvel and their talent, and sometimes the characters are drawn together because of personality conflicts, needs, history-changing, or even changes of epochs in the time.

Would you be surprised to know that the first actor hired for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of the first to be replaced? Or that the father of Iron Man has had more looks than a Skrull playing dress up?

Newsarama has searched the archives of the MCU, and stressed the refondations the most important – and why they are produced.