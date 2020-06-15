The character in blackface in Tropic Thunder Robert Downey Jr sparks a debate

After the removal of several television series, people are discussing the character, the black-faced Robert Downey Jr in Tropic Thunder.

In the last few weeks, the Black Lives Matter has sparked a larger conversation about social justice, equality, human rights and representation.

The global movement has led people to share experiences in which they face discrimination because of their race. During this time, the entertainment industry has also taken steps in some of his earlier work that viewers have found offensive.

Netflix has removed the comedy series from the BBC’s Little Britain and League of Gentlemen in his portrayal of the black characters.

And now, the village has ignited the debate on social media about another representation – the character of Robert Downey Jr in Tropic Thunder.

Tropic Thunder: the character of Robert Downey Jr

Tropic Thunder starring Robert Downey Jr. as an australian actor named Kirk Lazarus, an actor of international fame and winner of five Oscars.

Lazarus is based on the representation of three-star, Russell Crowe, Daniel Day-Lewis and Colin Farrell.

The character is subjected to a special process of pigmentation to darken their skin for the portrait of sergeant Lincoln Osiris in a movie of the Vietnam war.

Netflix removed The League of Gentlemen

People react to the character Downey Jr

Following the global movement of Black Lives Matter, the character in blackface Downey Jr has once again sparked discussions in social networks.

Some have requested the elimination of the film of online platforms because they found the character offensive.

However, others have defended the character of Downey Jr as he plays a character that makes the face painted black.

The social media user said: “it is a satire, it is not blackface, so there will never be cancelled. As a black woman, I am not offended by Tropic Thunder, the movie is funny and it addresses serious issues in the film industry in a way that is bold and super smart. ”

I think that they will try again. But it is the satire, not the black of the face, so it will never be cancelled. As a black woman, I am not offended by Tropic Thunder, the movie is funny and deals with serious issues of the film industry in a way that is bold and super smart. – ᵇˡᵐ Eternal Teresa in the Multiverse ⊃∪∩⪽ (@TeresaFortesLuz), 11 June 2020

Robert Downey Jr defends the character

Downey Jr has already spoken of the representation is controversial, and has defended the character.

Speaking with Joe Rogan in the podcast of Joe Rogan Experience earlier this year, Downey Jr explained:

” [Ben Stiller] I knew exactly what it was the vision of this, he sang, it was impossible not to be a nightmare attacking the film. And 90% of my black friends were like, ” Dude, it was great.” ”

He continued: “I can not be in disagreement with [the other 10 percent]but I know where to find my heart. I think that this is never an excuse to do something that is out of place and out of time, but for me, [the issue]. I think that having a moral psychology is my first job. “

