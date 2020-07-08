The charity challenge, of large size, the artist Sacha Jafri in Dubai

Sacha Jafri counts among his clients celebrities, Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna and Barack Obama. This artist iconoclast is to solve what may be the biggest challenge of his career : carry out a work entitled “We Are Together – Humanity Inspired” that will raise funds for a charitable purpose, but also to beat five records, including the creation of the largest canvas ever painted : its surface will be equivalent to two football fields.

“I am not too frequent, I said to myself : This is great, I’m going to spread a large canvas and create a painting incredible” says the artist. “In general, I look good with large canvases – let’s say – six metres, which is already a lot for an artist” he continues to do so. “But then, I didn’t know how to go about it, and then, suddenly, it came to me !” lance-t-il.

“The Covid-19 puts us all on equal terms”

The british artist installed in Dubai working on this job at the Hotel Atlantis The Palm, where it is restricted due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

“I think that our world would have already have had to wait a little bit worse than the Covid-19, the humanity was more round and we had big problems,” dear Sacha Jafri. “Today, we are faced with this disease, and that levels of things, from a financial point of view, a social point of view, puts us all on equal footing : all of a sudden, all men or women are equal, we can all see your life in the and be affected by a disease like this,” he emphasized, before adding : “We needed this wake up call, but it is also a tragedy, of course : the people have lost their lives.”

The participation of children from all over the world

In the framework of the projectSacha Jafri, invites children from all over the world to submit their creations around the theme of isolation and the connection that is added to the canvas.

“It’s not going to be kind of portals full of drawings that children send”, the artist explains. “Therefore, looking through, you will be taken to a better world while being accompanied by the hearts and minds of children all over the world” said.

Once completed, this work will be sold at auction for an amount that could reach more than 20 million euros, to support actions in the field of education and health. The artist of the hope, with this canvas, to collect a maximum of funds, but also push you to your buyers. “I don’t want someone to purchase it for the shop and to sell four years later : this is not at all what I think,” he says. “I want the people who buy it are concerned, that you see in my canvas and start to cry” he says.

If some artists give themselves body and soul to his work, Sacha Jafri is part of those : who suffer from the basin, feet and back since I began this monumental work…