THE CHESS QUEEN: ANYA TAYLOR-JOY TOOK ALL OF BETH’S CLOTHES OFF THE SET

The Queen of Chess is one of the most viewed series of 2020, thanks also to its magnetic protagonist.

Chess master Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, captivated viewers with her wit, passion, and intensity, but it was her 1960s wardrobe curated by costume designer Gabrielle Binder that gave the series its iconic element.

Wondering where the costumes are now? During an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Anya revealed that she has been gifted with all of her character’s outfits, although she’s not sure she’ll be able to wear them in the future.

” When I first read the book, I immediately fell so in love with Beth, ” the 24-year-old told Colbert.

” Because costume designer Gabrielle and I worked so closely during the show, she said, Honestly, baby, the costumes are yours. We found them together, between you and Beth the line is very blurry, so you should take the clothes and take them home. “

” And I was overwhelmed with this kindness because I really wanted to keep some of Beth with me. However, the show was so successful, that those clothes are currently in a museum. So, I don’t know when I will get my clothes back .”

Finally, Anya added jokingly that she doesn’t think she will be able to wear Beth’s clothes to walk around because, although they are so beautiful, people might think she’s gone crazy and then she might never be hired for another job again:

” These beautiful costumes will be parading around my room for my enjoyment .”