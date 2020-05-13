The children of Angelina Jolie are thrilled that she has joined the film world Marvel

The children of Angelina Jolie love the fact that their mother will appear soon in a Marvel movie!

The actress, 44-year-old will play the role of the warrior girl Thena in the movie superhero of Marvel’s The Eternals’, and Angelina revealed that her children – Maddox, 17 years old, Pax, 15 years, Zahara, aged 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 years old – are very proud of his latest role.

Speaking to the magazine ‘People’, she said : “What moves me really is that they want to see me strong that they do not want to see me in a film, but they are just happy that I’m strong and I’m having fun.”

Angelina has explained that its training program included “everything from swords to the ballet”.

She added : “It is a warrior. I’m going to have to work a lot to give to the film world Marvel Thena that he deserves.”

Speaking of the filmmaker Chloe Zhao, Angelina said : “I think that Chloe is going to do a Marvel movie very special. With all the love and the respect due to the other Marvel movies and what makes them work, we hope to add something new.”

Moreover, Angelina and its children work on currently together on a broadcast of world news for children, in partnership with the BBC.

She said : “We love to read the info to the kids and watching National Geographic, but as a parent, I had the feeling that there was no program information to be approved and in a reliable, internationally oriented and responsive to children, that we can watch together each week. I hope that this will be the case for our family and many others.”

According to a press release, the main objective of the program is to “help the children access to unbiased information, conform to the editorial standards of the most stringent, and a better understanding of the different issues that their peers face in other parts of the world.”

The show has been commissioned for one season consisting of 10 weekly episodes of half an hour, which will be produced by the world service of the BBC and produced by Angelina.

Once the English version of the show has been launched, it is planned to extend its use to several languages.