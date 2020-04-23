The children of celebrities crush hilarement appearances tv shows: video

The cameos are the cutest! Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian and the more children parents famous have adorably cropped up during their television appearances.

How parents famous keep their children occupied while in quarantine

The show Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon was filming his show from his home in march 2020 in the middle of the epidemic of sars coronavirus when her daughters had crashed his monologue. Frances went down a water slide inside while his father was promoting the charity Broadway Cares, then climbed on him.

Jimmy Fallon and his children NBC

Her older sister, Winnie, said from behind the camera: “It’s going to be a fun video. “

The alum from Saturday Night Live turned to ask his younger what she had to eat. “What is it that surrounds you?” asked the native of New York city. “Strawberry? Have you rolled or eaten? ”

Frances replied: “I wiped it on my pants. “

The actor continued by saying: “I’m going to tell jokes, okay? You want to stay there and watch and laugh? … If it is funny, you laugh, okay? “Frances continued to ignore it, making faces from behind his head, while Winnie walked several times in front of the camera.

The following week, the girls of Fallon became his group Tonight Show. Winnie rang a cow bell while Frances struck on the piano keys. “I want to thank Franny and Winnie to have done the music,” said the star of Fever Pitch. “Thank you very much guys. “

He also held up a sheet of paper that her youngest daughter had been coloured with the title of his show. “Winnie drew this,” said Fallon. “Beautiful. “

Kanye West, North West and Kim Kardashian. Youtube

As for Kardashian, star of reality-tv spoke to Architectural Digest with his husband, Kanye Westthe previous month, when their eldest daughter, North, is input into the shot. Not only it is mounted on the chair of the rapper saying: “It is a good couch, but she pulled a stool between her parents, adding: “It is really good.”

Life fabulous North West!

The little girl has then responded to questions directed to his father, then spoke of “wheels of carts and dance contest” that she likes to do at home. “I like to find animals and huge crystals,” said North in an interview in February. “There are more big daddy. There are little, little, little [ones]. ”

Watch the video above for more short interviews, from Savannah GuthrieChildren Steph CurryGirl.

