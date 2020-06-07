The children of Mariah Carey, “fear of the police’: Nick Cannon denounces

Nick Cannon has explained that he discussed with his children of the brutality with the police. For several days, demonstrations have been taking place in the United States (as in France). Brought by the movement Black Lives Matter, they denounce the brutality and the racism in the police, which lead to the death of too many innocent people. They have started with the death of George Floyd during a control, the 25 may last in Minneapolis.

“My children are afraid of the police“said Nick Cannon, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Access. “I try to teach them what is right. I try to teach them : ‘Find in you the strength not to fear anything.’ But when they see the energy forces of the order, rather, they are like ‘Oh-oh, here comes the police‘”continues the actor.

Nick Cannon goes on to that it learns to her twins Monroe and Moroccan (9 years old) and his son Golden (3 years) how to behave with the police. “The state of mind ‘Stand up straight and don’t speak, keep your hands well in sight. This is what I speak to my children of 3 and 9 years old…“, he laments.

“Nothing is more important than causing a real change”

Monroe and Moroccan were born of his past relationship with Mariah Carey, his former wife. The little Golden is from his relationship with the model Brittany Bell. He explained that, in his youth, he had always had fear “call the police (…), not even for that one [lui] to help, rather to say that someone else was getting into trouble”. He remembers then of the police raids in his neighborhood : “It has never been a good experience.“

“This is why I believe that we need to rethink and restructure the maintenance of public order, especially in our communities. The application of the law should come from the community. There was a time when we could ‘do the police’ in our own community and where we were sovereign…. and when we have the ability to govern ourselves and that we have a strong moral compass that comes from your community, we should not have someone watching us. (…) I am willing to put my life at stake for that, because there is nothing more important for my community, for my family, for me. Nothing is more important than causing a real change”concludes Nick Cannon.

