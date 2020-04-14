The Chiquito of Jacquemus, the it-bag of the year

If you are looking for a bag for spring-summer, look no further we have what you need ! Zoom in on the Chiquito, the it-bag of the year signed Jacquemus.

by Helena Ergisi

If you hang out regularly on Instagram, you’ve probably already seen in your news feed : the Chiquito of Jacquemus. This small handbag has very quickly been elevated to the rank of it-bag after it was adopted by celebrities and fashionistas around the world, such as Kendall Jenner or Rihanna. It is available today in a multitude of colors and has even had the right to its miniature version simply baptized The little Chiquito. It has also been selected as the “smallest bag of the Fashion Week in the year 2019, and even if it measures 5.2 cm wide and 8.7 cm long, many are willing to pay over 200 euros for this micro-bag which looks like finally more of a fashion accessory.









© Getty Images

The Chiquito of Jacquemus, small but stylish !

Even if it is a bit small for those who have the habit of putting all of their life within their handbag, it is necessary to recognize that the Chiquito is damn stylish ! On the web, bloggers and influenceuses we prove each day that it is a fashion accessory full-fledged and the result is rather canon. But in real life, we must admit that it’s hard to imagine our days with a hand bag in which we can do little ranger. On the other hand, if you adore but that you find it too small, the handbag iconic home Jacquemus has today the right to his version of jewelry ! So, are you one of those who have already cracked ?









© Getty Images

