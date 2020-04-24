The choice culture of the “Point” : from for the abyss, or to protect the fawn

Take for captain Nemo

Twenty thousand leagues under the sea

© poster Disney pictures

It is not only the Band to Scrooge mcduck or The Mandalorian with Baby Yoda on Disney +, but sometimes small treasures, found not at the bottom of the sea, but into the abyss of the memory of the world cinema. So Twenty thousand leagues under the seawith Kirk Douglas and James Mason, that the platform puts online like other small merry vintage. Released in 1954, this adaptation of Jules Verne by Richard Fleischer, was at that time the most expensive film in the history of cinema with a budget of… $ 5 million. A risk that was worth taking, because it was a huge public success and critical. The beauty of the sceneries (ah, the Nautilus and his design of Eiffel tower, very Nice Time), the casting is prestigious (to add to the two above-mentioned the amazing Peter Lorre seen in M-the Cursed)the shots are real, the power of the squid giant and the message half-anarchist, half-utopian explain this home and we take still, today, a great pleasure to see family.

Twenty thousand leagues under the sea, on Disney +

Greet Peter Beard

Book cover of Peter Beard

© Tashen

Celebrating the beauty of african landscapes as charm of the women (he has produced a beautiful calendar Pirelli in 2009), the work of Peter Beard, who has just passed away at the age of 82 years, was deployed for more than six decades in masterful albums. It is in these great books where the photographer would stick his shots and annotait of drawings and captions to the ink that has forged his legend as an artist-adventurer. In the logic of these precious “scrap-books “, editions Taschen undertake today to republish a legendary work (published first in a limited series there are twelve years of age) : a monograph which faithfully reproduces his portraits and landscapes illuminated with drawings and paintings art brut. A event editorial which coincides sadly with the death of its author.

Peter Beard, text by Owen Edwards and Steven ML Aronson, editions Taschen, 770 pages, 100 €.

From on ” a sailing yacht white “

Illustration : Roman Of The Hague-Sérafini

© Illustration : Roman Of The Hague-Sérafini

Arthur H, Flavien Berger, Bertrand Belin, Shark GriefBertrand Burgalat, Rebeka Warrior, Etienne Jaumet… They are 33, like the 33 chilean miners who, in 2010, had been stuck for nine weeks at the bottom of a mine in the Atacama desert, to 700 meters of depth. Today there are 33 French artists confined to their homes who have been brought together by the producer Molecule (Romain Delahaye). An experience inspired by the album of Brian Eno in 1978, Ambient 1 : Music for Airports, which finds itself among composers of american minimalists such as Philip Glass or Steve Reich. Arthur H refers to the attractions of music” atmospheric “ on our minds :” Our body is confined, but our brain, to him, is open, it can imagine the infinite, it can open the interior windows on spaces where it breathes really. This is where the sound comes in. The sound enlarges the space. The its organized (the music) is a spaceship, a sailing ship white that takes you to a horizon Unknown, though familiar. “ In the music” ambient “there is the obvious : this notion of emptiness cosmic immensity at night, quiet and starry. So don’t expect songs structured, but rather to embark on a “yacht white “ that you will take away any feeling of claustrophobia, like the title of 29 minutes of Flavien Berger which begins with the sounds of the waves or the song of Arthur, which invites you to discover ” the Paris of the silent “. A journey made all the more lighter than the profits of the compilation Music for Containment will be donated to the Fondation de France.

Music for Containment, compilation by Molecule & friends (label Mille Feuilles).

Also read Arthur H : “The French imaginary has become american “

Laugh with Parliament

The Parliament of the Brussels as if you were there. Not to pass the time, but for laughs, following the trials and tribulations of young parliamentary assistants among whom a Frenchman named Samy (excellent Xavier Lacaille), who made his first weapons within the institution, in the aftermath of the Brexit. This true-false Candid, responsible to file an amendment for the defense of the sharks, discover little by little the instructions complicated, its alliances, its betrayals, its low blows ; in short all the below cooking a parliamentary. Good surprise, with Parliament, mini-series educational-comic distributed free of charge on France.TV introducing (finally) the humor in the field of politics. It is signed Noé Debré (screenwriter Dheepan, Jacques Audiard), which is at its ease in the rhythm of the comedy and enjoys a solid international cast. The tone is alert and eyeing the side of the series anglo-saxon as Veep or The Thick of it. The dialogues are vivid, without filter, and the funny situations. Everything is fluid in this satire, which is a hit and what fun pro-european and europhobes. A success ! You have ten episodes to enjoy.

Playing the kora with Lubiana

As revealed by the emission The Voicein Belgium, and noticed in the first parts of Youssou n’dour, this Belgian-Cameroonian author-composer-interpreter has been in a dream fell in love with the kora, a beautiful harp to the resonator round like the belly of a pregnant woman, played only by men, the griots, West Africa… Adoubée by the Malian Toumani Diabaté, the greatest kora player in the world (he told her that if she had appeared in a dream, it is that the kora had chosen), she moved to Los Angeles and plays all night in bars, in houses, and is a producer, responding to users Sam Keith (one of Frank Ocean, Erykah Badu, Kanye West…). It also finds its sound, between the traditional music, soul, jazz, pop. A sweet voice and melodies perfect to calm the anguish of containment.

First EP available on April 24 in Six & Seven.