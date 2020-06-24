The choice of television Richard Therrien | Arts | The Sun

Sweet and saltyVAT at 18: 30 and at 22h35

Patrice Bélanger will Phil Roy, Michel Côté celebrates its 70 years and Korine Côté speaks of motherhood.

The index of Mc$betweenTélé-Québec at 19: 30

Good idea to renovate a rental property? Also: the pension of the ex-spouse and retirement.

The Conventional RDS – The Formula 1 Grand Prix, RDS2 19: 30

The return of the Grand Prix of europe 1997, Jacques Villeneuve won the title of world champion.

Medical examiner, AddikTV to 20h

The beginning of season 2. In the midst of a crisis of sleepwalking, Jenny is addicted to a drug.

Hello hello!HERE Tv at 21h

Guests: Dominic Paquet, Michel Fugain, Caroline Proulx, Mariana Mazza, and Random Recipe.