The choice tv Richard Therrien | Arts | The Sun

Dernière week for Fabien Cloutier and Marie-Soleil Dion.
Australia Zoo: the challenge of Irwin, Channel D 19h
Steve Irwin is no more, but her family lives only for the animals.
CatherineTaken 2 at 19: 30
We are back to the beginning of this comedy cult with Sylvie Moreau, Marie-Hélène Thibault and Dominique Michel.
Heads!HERE Tv to 20h
For the quarter-final, the japanese cuisine is on the agenda.
Many and happy holiday, Channel Life to 20h
The Boutin go camping in Ontario. Hiking, day at the beach, BBQ and camp fire.