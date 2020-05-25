The choice tv Richard Therrien | Arts | The Sun

By
Kim Lee
-
0
30


Dernière week for Fabien Cloutier and Marie-Soleil Dion.

Australia Zoo: the challenge of Irwin, Channel D 19h

Steve Irwin is no more, but her family lives only for the animals.

CatherineTaken 2 at 19: 30

We are back to the beginning of this comedy cult with Sylvie Moreau, Marie-Hélène Thibault and Dominique Michel.

Heads!HERE Tv to 20h

For the quarter-final, the japanese cuisine is on the agenda.

Many and happy holiday, Channel Life to 20h

The Boutin go camping in Ontario. Hiking, day at the beach, BBQ and camp fire.

