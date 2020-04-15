The choice tv Richard Therrien | Arts | The Sun

And the goal! with Pierre Houde, RDS at 18: 30

Leave hockey, the facilitator speaks with Geoff Molson, and François Dumontier, president of the Grand Prix of Canada.

In the eye of the dragonHERE Tv to 20h

Steve Morency, founder of the Group Yuzu sushi is the dragon asked.

A plague in paradiseTHEY Fictions to 20h

For the second season. The story of this woman self-centered sent by mistake to heaven.

Hell, it is where we, Channel Life to 21h

A woman pregnant with a second child discovers the true nature of its new owners. Dr. Gilles Julien acts as a player.

SevenTélé-Québec à 21h

A serial killer inspired by the seven deadly sins taunts the two detectives.