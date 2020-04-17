The choice tv Richard Therrien | Tv and radio | Arts | The Sun

FRIDAY
Seriously?HERE Explored at 19: 30
Marie-Ève Tremblay and Mathieu Pichette, organize a birthday zero waste in a seniors ‘ residence.
The great movies: It is the heart that dies lastHERE Tv to 20h
Denise Filiatrault embodies a patient has Alzheimer’s in this film by Alexis Durand-Brault.
SATURDAY
One World: Together at Home, together with us, VRAK and the major English-language networks to 20h
Concert virtual live, in which several stars, and co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
SUNDAY
The true nature, VAT 21h
Jean-Philippe Dion together at the cottage Guy Jodin, Liza Frulla and Andrew Saved.
KebecTélé-Québec-21: 30
Themes: the economy and the industries. How the State has coped with the economic crises, from 1929 to 2008.