The choice tv Richard Therrien | Tv and radio | Arts | The Sun

FRIDAY

Seriously?HERE Explored at 19: 30

Marie-Ève Tremblay and Mathieu Pichette, organize a birthday zero waste in a seniors ‘ residence.

The great movies: It is the heart that dies lastHERE Tv to 20h

Denise Filiatrault embodies a patient has Alzheimer’s in this film by Alexis Durand-Brault.

SATURDAY

One World: Together at Home, together with us, VRAK and the major English-language networks to 20h

Concert virtual live, in which several stars, and co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

SUNDAY

The true nature, VAT 21h

Jean-Philippe Dion together at the cottage Guy Jodin, Liza Frulla and Andrew Saved.

KebecTélé-Québec-21: 30

Themes: the economy and the industries. How the State has coped with the economic crises, from 1929 to 2008.