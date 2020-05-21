the Christmas gifts to the children, it is ter-mi-born ! They explain why

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are parents since October 2014. It was on this date that was born their first daughter Wyatt Isabelle. Two years after they have hosted Dimitri Portwood. A little boy whose name is related to … Donald Trump ! If the whole tribe is happy and fulfilled, a shadow comes, however, to add to the array because the two personalities have decided not to offer Christmas gifts to their children of 3 and 1 year. In question ? Gratitude. For young parents, “the children do not appreciate more the gifts” at their fair value. “They don’t know even more what they expect : they’re just waiting for something, no matter what it is” has entrusted the actress of 34 years Cosmopolitan.

The goal for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is, therefore, to inculcate the value of money to their two toddlers and to avoid that they become tycoons. A new rule was put in place in the family : one gift per child. “We begged the grandparents to comply with our desire”. In 2016, “Wyatt was 2 years old and it was too much. Ashton and I have given nothing, everything came from his grandparents” added Mila Kunis. On their side, they are committed to make donations. “That has an association, at a children’s hospital, to the SPA. It doesn’t matter ! But this is now our new tradition.”

Side-end party of years, Mila Kunis will be displayed in the second pane Bad Moms with Susan Sarandon and Kristen Bell. The film is to be discovered in cinemas on November 29, 2017.