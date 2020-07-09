the Chromatica Ball postponed to the summer of 2021 !

It’s official ! In social networks, Lady Gaga has announced that the Chromatica Ball was finally postponed to the summer of 2021 !

The official Twitter account of the Stade de France just announced : the Chromatica Ball finally was postponed to the summer of 2021 !

For those who wanted to encourage Lady Gaga on the stage, so we’re going to have to be patient. In fact, the young man who had come in France this summer has had to cancel their dates.

The fault in Covid-19, which has been forced a number of artists to cancel their presence. The singer Camila Cabello or M Pokora, therefore, had to come to Paris to meet with his public.

The guilt covid-19, Lady Gaga has also been forced to postpone the release date of their most recent album, Chromatica. A decision full of consequences.

But, as the queen of practical jokes, the young woman decided a couple of weeks ago to unveil his duet with Ariana Grande. The two of the pop star have even saved the clip of the Rain On Me.

The Chromatica Ball of Lady Gaga, which was postponed for 2021 !

A few hours ago, the Twitter account of the Stade de France has published the new dates for the concert of Lady Gaga. And the fans were delighted to learn that the star will be held on July 25, 2021.

A date to mark with a white stone. His concert was originally scheduled for July 24, 2020.

From the official announcement of the Stade de France, the fans are the angels. Go out and unleash their joy on Twitter.

There are those who delight to see their idol next year, and there are others. In fact, many people are so to wait one more year is a torment.

“I do not therefore understand that it is necessary to wait one more year, why not the end of the year ? “, “still a year to wait, I’m not going to take”, and ” 1 year, which is like in 10 years, is too long to see my Queen “, we can read.

The health measures that require, therefore, is not possible for the star to perform on stage on the 24th of July next. Lady Gaga hopes so, as all, the best of days.