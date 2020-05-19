the chronic fine and deep a small depression teenage

The Edge of Seventeen

Released on VOD, a very nice first film, imbued with the sensitivity of its producer, James L. Brooks.

If moviegoers French put their patience to someone, it has to be James L. Brooks, who has not completed a film since the dazzling How do you know (2010) and had so far produced nothing from the magnificent melodrama Riding in Cars with Boys (2001).

Produce or carry, for the man of tv, you know that it is quite the same thing, both of the projects that he is satisfied to produce it are deeply marked by his style. We can go further : these are always a little bit of his own.

Complete the pieces of the puzzle in the world according to Brooks

When Kelly Fremon Craig sends his scenario The Edge of Seventeenit is well known that in addition to having ambitions as a producer she also has the claim to become one of its disciples, and fill in the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle in the world according to Brooks.

The word is strong but it is enough to see how Alan J. Pakula or Cameron Crowe were both transformed into creatures brooksiennes when they have been produced by him : Starting over is a beautiful aberration of the romantic in the work of Pakula, and Crowe has always tried to rediscover the magic brooksienne of Say Anything and Jerry Maguire.

A life of sad in addition to being banal

The Edge of Seventeen follows Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenager of 17 years that we could be called depressive. Ever since she was little, nothing was going in his life. She gets all sorts of abuse at the school, has no friends outside of her best friend Krista. Only his father find grace in his eyes, but a beautiful day, then they eat all the cheeseburgers in the car, he died suddenly of a heart attack.

It does not remain to him more than Krista, who, during a sleepover, layer unfortunately with her big brother that she has never supported. In short, the life of Nadine, in addition to being banal, is a little sad. Then, she confides to her teacher that it takes for the psy, and empiffre of junk food, looking in the void.

Fremon Craig, in good brooksienne, bends little by little each of his scenes

At first glance, Kelly Fremon Craig has no other ambition than to listen to the reports of Nadine with her loved ones and observe the series of small and large misfortunes that punctuate the life of this great sulky. This could not be it, but Fremon Craig, in good brooksienne, bends little by little each of his scenes, working as polirait of precious stones. This is the time that it and at the same time the writing ends up revealing much more.

This is where Fremon Craig is an excellent follower, in this particular writing, which refuses this claim to the real, where we talk about nothing to say. In The Edge of Seventeen as in Brooks, we always speak to say something, the souls spend their time to scrutinize, to examine, looking for the slightest change, the slightest quivering of consciousness. The words are actions that have consequences, in turn slaps and caresses.

When a shadow rises on a soul

Then, the college movie no rough edges and a few awkward bows before the story of learning. And, as always with Brooks, this is not the world that changes, but the characters who learn to adjust their desire to revolutionize their perception.

Appears on the surface of the film that it is really a film at the cinema, at least with such thoroughness : the change as imperceptible as critical consciousness, a shadow, the turning of a experience, comes up on a soul, and transforms the life of a teenager from the ordinary.

Nadine acquires this wisdom that signals the end of the adolescent crisis : the world will not change for her and does not try no more against it. Example among others : the teacher-psy she imagined old single, has a happy family life. His depression was as much a narcissism than paranoia.

It is thus necessary to experience this joyous indifference of the world in respect of its moods, to finally give this simple sentence, “Have a great day”the couple formed by his brother and his best friend. For it also, the day will be good. This is perhaps no big thing, or it is so huge.

The Edge of Seventeen Kelly Fremon Craig (E.-U., 2017, 1 h 44). Available in VOD