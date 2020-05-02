The cinema Archamps made donations of food and will not reopen before July

At the stop from the 15th of march, the cinema Archamps donated the drinks and sweets to the staff of the hospital of St. Julien and to the Red Cross of Annemasse. Awaiting with impatience the re-opening of its meeting to the public.

Cas with all the cinemas in France, the Pathé Archamps has ceased its activity, Saturday 14 march, because of the health crisis. For the past two weeks, the film made a gift of its stocks (drinks, candy) to the Red Cross to Norwich and the hospital of Saint-Julien-en-Genevois. ” It is a normal to give to those who take care of us and to those who are in need, rather than letting it get lost these goods “says Savanna Samokine, the director.

The gendarmes of Saint-Julien in reinforcement for the logistics

Drinks, candy, chips… the distribution of products that are not expired will continue in the coming weeks. The Red Cross comes to pick up the pallets so that the gendarmes of Saint-Julien-en-Genevois assist in the delivery of the hospital. ” A normal

“but a nice gesture while the Pathé Archamps is not about to reopen. Not before mid-July, according to the most optimistic scenario.

“Raise the projection devices to verify that everything is ok ”

In the meantime, most of the employees are in part-time unemployment. The director and the technical manager of the theater are involved, they are, in a ritual every week to be ready for reopening to the public. ” The projection devices are restarted to check that everything is ok. The IMAX did not have the habit of being cut off for a long time. It is also checked if the freezers are well-stocked and if our security cameras work “, lists Savanna Samokine.

Output rejected for James Bond, Top Gun or Mulan

While moviegoers chattering excitedly looking forward to back to make a canvas, a number of films expected to pop up this time. The output of the last James Bond, “Dying can wait” was scheduled for April, and has been extended to 11 November. Top Gun 2, in which the back with Tom Cruise on the poster was scheduled for the 15 July, will be released in theaters on December 23, while Mulan, the Disney studios, which is due on the 25th of march last, has also been postponed. Ditto for the Marvel, Black Widow, that should finally see the arrival on our screens, Scarlett Johansson, on October 28. Other films, such as Bloodshot with Vin Diesel released on march 13, the United States and scheduled for march 25 in us, is available in VOD (video on demand).