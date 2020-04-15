The cinema comes home with the VOD SFR and full of new movies

In exceptional circumstances, exceptional measures. The cinema closed because of you-know-what, the CNC has authorized the services of video on demand to go out much earlier the new films. Some of which were still in theaters or soon to be. In April on VOD at SFR, so you’ll be able to find The Lion, Sonic : The Movie, Birds of Prey, Bloodshot and many others !

THE LION

Since the incredible success of Bienvenue Chez les Ch’tiseach new comedy with Dany Boon is an event. And as often, they form a duo to the screen. This time it is Philippe Katerine, which accompanies a story well wacky real-fake secret agent that her doctor thinks now, before seeing his fiancée being kidnapped. Exactly what the patient had told her…

To find it, the doctor has no choice and allows them to Leo, who dubs himself “The Lion”, to escape. His new accomplice, is it really a new James Bond, or just a double zero ? For you to discover in a comedy, well, absurd, story of a good laugh.

SONIC THE MOVIE

The cardboard unexpected of the year ! Delayed after the criticism on the appearance of the blue hedgehog, the fastest in the universe, Sonic the Movie finally here in cinemas in February to beat all records. More than two million spectators, and then the coronavirus came to interfere, stopping Sonic in his race. But that’s not a problem, to leave even more quickly, the film is now available on VOD at SFRfor the happiness of the big and small. Attention : it takes your breath away !

BLOODSHOT

This is a film that has not even had time to go out in the halls, and landed in total exclusivity in the VOD ! What to do well pleasure to fans and lovers of action films, especially with the large arms of Vin Diesel, who has left his Dodge charger in the garage between the two episodes of Fast and Furious to turn Bloodshot. He plays Ray, a former soldier, brought back to life thanks to nanotechnology, and who is now… invincible. But the company behind its resurrection also thought to control her thoughts and wants to make it his instrument. Bad idea ?

BIRDS OF PREY (and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinn)

Harley Quinn and The Joker are no longer together ! The perfect opportunity for the criminal the wackiest of Gotham to be freed, in the company of other women of the city, whose destinies will eventually intersect in surprising ways, and explosive. A comedy-muscled, carried by the antics of a Margot Robbie, who broke out as ever in this role. The fun, of guns and chewing gum ! To convince you to throw over, Warner has also put online the first minutes of the film. To see more, you know what you have to do : go to the VOD SFR.

PLAY

Small blow of heart for this other French comedy full of tenderness and nostalgia. Max Boulbil in -almost – its own role, and remade the movie of his life through the VHS he found. A film fell good packed full of references, which can only give pleasure to all those who grew up or experienced the years 1990 and 2000. A bit like the integral of How I Met Your Motherbut only 1h48. Guaranteed laughs.

Of course, it is only a small selection from among all the films that you can find (purchase or lease) on the VOD SFR.

Already available :

The Snow Queen 2

Jumanji : The Next Level

The Best is yet to Come

The Addams Family

Brooklyn Affairs

Grandpa Sitter

#JeSuisLà

The Path of Righteousness

and many others…

Soon available :

The Case Of Richard Jewell (13 April)

(13 April) Mine de Rien (15 April)

(15 April) Star Wars : the Ascent of Skywalker (16 April)

(16 April) Vic the Viking (18 April)

(18 April) The Incognitos (25 April)

(25 April) Charlie’s Angels (April 29)

(April 29) and again, many others…

We can no longer go to the cinema ? Thus, it is the cinema that is coming to us with the VOD SFR. The neighbor who speaks and eats his popcorn with the mouth open at least. Finally, we hope to…

