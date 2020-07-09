The cinema de plein air Saint Mihiel

James Reno
A star is born

Open air cinema

Organizer
  • THE CITY OF SAINT-MIHIEL

    03.29.89.15.11

Open-air screening of the film american Bradley Cooper. With Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, etc, Drama, romance, VF. Duration : 2h16. In case of bad weather, the meeting will be held in the covered market.

Star country a little forgotten, Jackson Maine discovers an Ally, a young singer of great promise. While they are falling madly in love with each other, Jack drives Ally on the front of the stage and made her an artist adored by the public…

