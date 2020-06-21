The cinemas of the Oise is déconfinent

It is also the season for movie theaters ! If one believes that the session in the drive-in Senlis, which shows full this Sunday night with 100 cars expected to attend the screening of the movie ” Grease “, the desire to make a canvas is ideal for film lovers. All the dark rooms are adapted to the sanitary standards to be able to re-open this Monday.

According to the new recommendations made Sunday by the government, a president must be free between each group of viewers. An announcement that has surprised some, who were willing to more stringent rules, and especially to a limitation of tonnage by half. “This is a very good thing, says Rod Assous, director of the cinema Elysee Chantilly. You do not have to divide the meter by two gives us more flexibility and we will accommodate more people for the big-budget films of great success. “

100 days of closing

The cinema of Agnes Varda of Beauvais, there is, for example, expects to leave a free seat between each client. Portraits of Ryan Gosling, Daniel Craig, Scarlett Johansson, Groot, or even Yoda had been laid out on some chairs, to ” help the audience to respect the distance.”

The cinema of Agnes Varda Beauvais had planned, before the new rules established in this Sunday, leaving an empty seat between each viewer.LP/Patrick CAFFIN

CGR cinemas of the prefecture-level city, it has been three weeks to prepare for the recovery. "We were expecting the green light from the government, says Xavier Desseaux. This happens after the 100 days of closing. "Before the new rules this Sunday, the film had planned to put up for sale 1050 seats in place of the 2100 as usual.

5 euros instead of film

All the screens in the hall to recapitulate the gestures of the security and inform the audience of the new terms and conditions of access to the cinema. “We’ve reorganized the flow specified by the director. Once the film is finished, the output is in the two sides of the building, without having to pass through the lobby. The doors are open, the rooms are airy 30 minutes and there is gel in each lane access. The use of a mask, mandatory for employees, it is left to the discretion of the viewers. We have focused on the management of the reserve, which may also be related to the confectionery. “And, to encourage this on-line booking, the ticket has a cost of 5 euros (€) for the next two weeks.

Same offer and the same price as in the Majestic. The multiplex Jaux had closed before the other structures of the Oise, such as the one located in the urban area compiégnoise, one of the first groups in France. “Unlike others, we have closed 112 days, which is reminiscent of Quentin Delcourt, programmer. Caregivers, police and fire, will be eligible for a cinema ticket 4€, on presentation of their professional card. “

For the small rooms of the department, if the relief is rigorous, it does not prevent the doubts about the future. "It was really in a panic at the time of the closing," said Rod Assous, director of the cinema Elysee Chantilly. We didn't know if we could cope. "

“Our customers will be at the appointment ? “

But the government subsidy and partial unemployment were offered a second life to small establishments. “Fortunately for us, granted the Rod Assous. The world of the film, he really has not played the game. Distributors have pushed back successful films in the fall and the VOD has put us a slap in the face during the crisis. “

The reaction of the public will be examined in the next few weeks. “Despite all the measures we have taken to protect our customers, will be at the appointment ?”, question the Rod Assous, before concluding that ” the next three months will be decisive for the survival of institutions such as ours.”

To the extent that the recovery will not be at full speed. Cinema Jeanne d’arc Senlis, we will offer one session per day only for this recovery. “Since Wednesday, it will be more, ad Marilke Fleury, the director of the place. We hope to learn the attitudes of the public, to know what pace is réadaptera to adjust our programming. “