The cinemas will re-open on Saturday, but not all

Wednesday, 03.06.2020

A room of the Cinema Odeon, in Morges, in which it will be possible to come as early as Saturday. It will soon be time to return to the cinema, this will not be the case everywhere, as some operators would have hoped for a reopening later to be better prepared. (Keystone)

Lovers of dark rooms can be returning to the big screen as early as Saturday. Most of the cinemas welcome the federal Council to its decision to reopen the cinemas from the 6th of June. If many operators will give a boost to their projectors, on Saturday, under the slogan #BackToCinema, some will be waiting for the 8 June or 11 June.

Other cinemas will wait a little longer, or the same will remain closed, thus entering directly into the summer break. In fact, the latter would have wished to re-open later: the protection measures would have been designed without precipitation and more recently movies have been available.

No european consensus

In terms of openness, Europe is like a patchwork quilt, with the Swiss in the middle. Theaters have already opened in Slovenia (1 may), Iceland (4 may), Norway (may 7), Czech Republic (11 may), Slovakia (20 may), as well as in the netherlands, Finland and Poland (1 June). In some German Länder, the restart was authorized on may 19.

Several countries will reopen after the Switzerland as well as Italy (15 June), France (22 June), Austria (1 July), Great Britain (July 4) and Ireland (10 August). Some countries have not yet given date. In Sweden, where the State did not require closure of many cinemas were initially closed voluntarily before reopening.

Measures that will weigh on the finances

The actions required by the federal Council are going to be expensive to cinemas so that they will be facing a strong drop of entries with less sessions, rooms will be limited to 300 people and an empty seat at a regular interval.

The extra effort – that the theaters themselves need to finance – this includes the marking of the inputs and outputs are separated, the installation of panels of plexiglas in the payment area, the purchase of equipment and disinfection, and protection, without forgetting the cleaning of the hall after each performance. They will also need to be able to trace the clients in case of contamination.

France in value on the web

Moviegoers will be able to discover the movies that are released shortly before the closure of the rooms. Fans of French cinema are well catered for with ‘the girl with The bracelet’ with Chiara Mastroianni (Lise, 18 years of age, wears a bracelet because she is accused of having murdered his best friend), ‘The truth’ with Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche (the daughter of a mother forever young) or ‘Thalasso’, a film in which Michel Houellebecq and Gerard Depardieu meet in cure in Cabourg.

The programming also includes the dance film Georgian ‘And then we danced’, the drama relational ‘Hope gap’ with Annette Bening and Bill Nighy, the romantic comedy ‘The high note’ with Dakota Johnson, the new adaptation of ‘Pinocchio’, with Roberto Benigni, the documentary female ‘Woman’ or the shorts swiss ‘Lockdown collection’.

The Blockbusters will wait

It will have to wait a little longer to see the american blockbusters, with the exception of ‘Richard Jewell’ of Clint Eastwood, who is back on the bombing in Atlanta in 1996. From mid-July to follow the action film ‘Tenet’ of Christopher Nolan, where it will be question of the third world war, and the film adaptation by Disney cartoon ‘Mulan’.

Then come in August ‘Wonder woman 1984’, always with Gal Gadot, the adaptation of the children’s book ‘The one and only Ivan’ with Bryan Cranston, and Angelina Jolie, and ‘Unhinged’ with Russell Crowe. Autumn will arrive on screens in ‘The King’s man’ with Gemma Arterton and Ralph Fiennes, in the remake of ‘Death on the Nile’ by and with Kenneth Branagh and the new James Bond ‘No time to die’.

As in other sectors, nobody is under any illusions about the fact that 2020 will be a year of crisis for the theatres. A manager of room zurich goes right to the purpose: “to Manage a cinema in a cost-effective manner is a challenge even in normal circumstances. The current requirements are so high as to reach the black numbers will simply not be possible.” (TTY)

