The Circle Game France : Roman, Elea and Valéria/Maxim always in contact since the end of the game ?

After a version in the United States and then in Brazil, the british issuance The Circle has landed in France ! Since the 9th of April last, The Circle Game is available on Netflix, and subscribers were able to make the knowledge of candidates French. Among them, Romain, Cédric, Gary, Inez, Eléa, Lou, Maximus, who has taken on the identity of his girlfriend Valeria, the grannies, Monique and Josette, who pass for Nicolas, the grandson of the latter, or even Rudy, who has taken the profile of Gabriel, a single father.

Roman, Eléa and jimmy, the trio lighthouse, The Circle Game

And if you liked the american alliance formed by Joey/Shubham/Sammie, maybe you’re going to love the trio of French Roman/Eléa/Maxime (aka Valeria). Quite quickly, the three candidates have decided to join forces to unite their forces. (Attention spoiler) A strategy that has worked since they are all 3 gone in the final ! Moreover, the reaction of Roman discovering Maxime is magical, then he started to have feelings for Valeria…

Are they still in contact ?

The trio he kept in contact today ? The 3 candidates are they still as close ? Roman replied to the question that many people are asking in story Instagram : “Yes, I am in contact with Maxime and Elea, to die for, I’ve reviewed loads of times”. The fans are going to be thrilled since Maxim and have even planned to do a live set on Thursday night ! Damage that Eléa is not on social networks to join them… In any case, the rendez-vous is taken !